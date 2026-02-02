Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Has NCP become BJP’s B team in Maharashtra?

Has NCP become BJP’s B team in Maharashtra?

Sharad Pawar sidelined as BJP-backed ‘syndicate’ reshapes NCP leadership after Ajit Pawar’s death
Venkatesh Kesari
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 07:40 IST
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 07:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
IndiaSharad PawarIndia PoliticsOpinionMaharashtra politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us