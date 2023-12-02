High inventory worries dampen record sales cheer

It may be recalled that earlier in November, the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Associations (FADA) had flagged inventory holding of 65-70 days at the end of October. “The inventory pile-up can be attributed to one, the easing of supply chain challenges in the industry which led to a sudden surge in production capacity and two, model mismatch, where automakers are producing more of what is not in demand and less of what is in demand,” explained Anurag Singh, managing director of consultancy firm Primus Partners. These are early signs of inventory pile-up and may get worse if not addressed in time, he added.