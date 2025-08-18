<p>Indian auto stocks jumped 4% to their highest level in 10 months on Monday, after Reuters reported that the government has proposed lowering the goods and services tax on small cars as part of sweeping consumption tax cuts.</p><p>Auto shares were the top sectoral gainers on the benchmark <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=nifty%2050">Nifty 50</a>, which rose 1.3%.</p><p>The government has proposed lowering the goods and services tax on small petrol and diesel cars to 18% from 28%, Reuters reported citing a government source.</p>.EU agreed to 15% tariffs on automobiles, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals: US.<p>India's finance ministry did not reply to an e-mail seeking comment.</p><p>All 15 stocks on the auto index rose. Motorcycle maker Hero MotoCorp jumped 7%, followed by top carmaker Maruti Suzuki's 6.6% rise.</p>