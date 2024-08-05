HNIs, review your portfolio post-Union Budget

When it comes to unlisted shares, the tax harmonisation strategy now aligns rates with those of listed shares. This creates an intriguing opportunity for HNIs to explore the unlisted equity market. Other investment options that have become more attractive include overseas funds, gold funds, REITs/INVITs, and equity fund of funds, all now taxed at 12.5 per cent for LTCG. Foreign equity/debt, unlisted equity, and physical gold, if held for 24 months, also fall under this tax bracket. This clarity in tax structure allows investors to choose instruments that best suit their risk appetite and holding horizon.