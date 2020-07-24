Honeywell profit falls 30% as virus hits aerospace

Honeywell profit falls 30% as coronavirus hits aerospace sales

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 24 2020, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 16:58 ist
Revenue for the company, which makes parts for planes made by Boeing Co and Airbus SE, fell about 19% to $7.48 billion. Credit: AFP/file photo for representation

Diversified US manufacturer Honeywell International Inc on Friday reported a 30% slump in quarterly profit, hit by a sharp fall in demand for aircraft spare parts as airlines park or retire thousands of planes due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net income attributable to Honeywell fell to $1.08 billion, or $1.53 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.54 billion, or $2.10 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the company, which makes parts for planes made by Boeing Co and Airbus SE, fell about 19% to $7.48 billion.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Boeing
Airbus
Honeywell
United States
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Why some mosquitoes prefer humans

Why some mosquitoes prefer humans

Scandal, infighting erupt within ailing Congress party

Scandal, infighting erupt within ailing Congress party

At this US museum, social distancing devices vibrate

At this US museum, social distancing devices vibrate

America's crocodiles came out of Africa

America's crocodiles came out of Africa

DNA study traces violent history of American slavery

DNA study traces violent history of American slavery

 