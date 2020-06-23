How will the hospitality industry bounce back?

It has been fairly established that the hospitality industry has been tremendously impacted due to Covid-19.

In Karnataka, we are slowly seeing life returning to normal, with multiple businesses and industries opening up and hotels being allowed to function from June 8. Wisdom about a crisis yielding unique opportunities may be more important than ever.

We have tried to adapt to the changing situation and used this time to re-imagine our business models and offerings to cater to the new normal. As we begin operations, one of the most important things to keep in mind is to reassure guests that their safety and well-being will always be our utmost priority.

Health and hygiene are going to be the operative words in every industry now and with respect to hospitality, they are already of prime importance.

Our teams have been working on detailed standard operating procedures and training, in accordance with the guidelines published by WHO and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as well as in partnership with global experts in the field.

The new hospitality experience, which begins from the moment the guest sets foot in a hotel car and lasts until alighting from one on their way back home, has been carefully thought through. Physical touch will be replaced by a touch of safety as we will now use technology for seamless, yet personalised check-ins, check-outs and dining experiences.

Layouts and movement guidelines across common areas, lobbies, elevators, restaurants, banquets and service areas have been altered to allow for physical distancing, all enhanced with the highest standards in safety and hygiene.

Once the lockdown and travel restrictions are lifted, we foresee a gradual pick up in domestic travel. Driven by the limitation still being posed by the continued lockdown in other parts of the country, we think there will be some enthusiasm for staycations and driving getaways across Karnataka.

The augmented and exacting standards of safety at all our hotels is the best way for us to demonstrate our commitment to our guests. We stand prepared to welcome guests back with a commitment restrengthened.

(The writer is Area Director, Karnataka and General Manager, Taj West End, Bengaluru)