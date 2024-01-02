HUL receives GST demand, penalties of Rs 447.5 cr from authorities of five states

New Delhi: Leading FMCG maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd has received GST demand and penalties totalling Rs 447.5 crore from authorities of five states.

These 'orders are currently appealable' and the company will make an assessment for that, according to a Monday late night regulatory filing from HUL, which owns brands such as— Lux, Lifebuoy, Surf Excel, Rin, Pond's and Dove.

The company received a total of five orders passed from different zones of GST officials over issues such as disallowance of GST credit, salaries including allowances paid to expats etc on Friday and Saturday last week.

"The orders were received by the company on 30th December, 2023 and 31st December, 2023, respectively and the intimation is being submitted today i.e. January 1, 2024, being the first working day after receipt of the orders," said HUL.