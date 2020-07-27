Idea, Vodafone consolidate post paid customers on single platform

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea's IT vendor Amdocs on Monday said that it has completed the consolidation of postpaid customers of Idea and Vodafone on a single platform to manage their accounts and services.

Amdocs has migrated Idea postpaid customers to its digital monetization system-- which was already being used by Vodafone for its postpaid customers.

"We are delighted to have partnered with Amdocs to complete the consolidation of Idea and Vodafone postpaid customers without any business disruption. The partnership will enable VIL to further modernize, automate, and digitize operations, thereby providing an enhanced customer experience," Vodafone Idea Chief Technology Officer Vishant Vora said.

Amdocs was awarded the project in August 2019.

Most of the migrations were achieved while working remotely during the global lockdown, using new methodologies, best-in-class practices and various collaboration and deployment tools, Amdocs statement said.

"We are proud to have partnered with VIL for the migration of customers to the Amdocs digital monetization system, which will further ensure streamlined and improved operations for the merged entity," Amdocs chief marketing officer Gary Miles said.

Vodafone Idea had 31.4 crore, mobile customers, in April, according to the data released by telecom regulator Trai.