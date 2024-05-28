IIT Bombay partners with TCS to build India's first quantum diamond microchip imager

Mumbai: IIT Bombay on Tuesday said it has partnered with the country's largest IT services player TCS to build India's first quantum diamond microchip imager.

A quantum diamond microchip imager can image magnetic fields, enabling a non-invasive and non-destructive mapping of semiconductor chips, much like an MRI at a hospital, an official statement said, adding that this technology is imperative given the challenges to detect anomalies posed by traditional sensing methods due to the shrinking size of semiconductors.

An indigenous quantum diamond microchip imager that integrates quantum diamond microscopy with artificial intelligence/machine learning-powered software imaging will help India leap ahead in the quantum revolution, it said.

This will be an advanced sensing tool that holds the potential to unlock new levels of precision in the examination of semiconductor chips, reduce chip failures and improve the energy efficiency of electronic devices, the statement added.