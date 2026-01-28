Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Fraudsters impersonating TRAI, police, ED cheat Udupi man of Rs 40 lakh

In a complaint, Raghavendra Rao said that on January 11 at 3 pm, he received a call from an unknown number.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 12:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 12:01 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeUdupi

Follow us on :

Follow Us