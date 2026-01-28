Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Stock markets rally for 2nd day; Sensex jumps 487 points on optimism over India-EU FTA

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 487.20 points or 0.60 per cent to settle at 82,344.68. During the day, it soared 646.49 points or 0.78 per cent to 82,503.97.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 11:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 11:48 IST
StocksSensexBSENSEFree Trade Agreements

Follow us on :

Follow Us