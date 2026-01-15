<p>India received FDI worth around $51 billion in the first half of the current fiscal, reflecting sustained global confidence in the country’s growth story, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Talking to reporters, Bhatia said the government is strongly focused on boosting manufacturing in the country. “New products are being manufactured, and significant investments are flowing into the manufacturing sector," he said.</p>.<p>The DPIIT secretary said the government has been pushing corporates to enhance their engagement with startups.</p>.<p>“We have been pushing corporates to deepen their engagements with startups. Companies can outsource problems to startups," Bhatia added, noting that the government has taken a series of steps in the last 10 years to strengthen the startup ecosystem in the country.</p>.DPIIT asks industries to submit monthly production data since Apr 2022 for IIP.<p>Around two lakh entities have been recognised as startups by the DPIIT since the Startup India initiative was launched in 2016.</p>.<p>National Startup Day will be celebrated on January 16. Addressing a curtain raiser press conference on the proposed event, Bhatia informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the event. “We expect that a lot of deep-tech startups will come up," he said.</p>