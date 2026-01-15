<p>Bagalkot: A 10-year-old girl from Bagalkot, who was grievously injured in a stray dog attack on December 29, failed to respond to treatment and died at KMCRI in Hubballi on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Alyna Lokapur, a resident of Sector number 15 in Navanagar, Bagalkot, sustained injuries in her eyes, nose and cheeks when a stray dog attacked her while she was playing in front of her house.</p>.Karnataka's Suttur to host six-day jatra mahotsava from January 15.<p>She was rushed to the district hospital. The doctors there referred her to KMCRI Hubballi after administering the first aid.</p>.<p>Alyna, a Class 4 student, however, failed to respond to treatment and succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Alyna’s father Rajasab Lokapur blamed the official apathy in addressing the dog menace for the death The residents of Bagalkot have expressed their anguish against the local authorities for failing to take measures to curb street dog menace.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner Sangappa told <span class="italic">DH</span> that the local body would provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased girl.</p>.<p>In Chikkodi, Belagavi district, two-year-old boy, Ruthwik Anand Kudure, has suffered severe bite wounds <br />after a pack of street dogs attacked him near his house at Venkatesh Galli, on Wednesday. The boy, who had suffered injuries in his face, is said to be recovering at a local hospital.</p>.<p>The incident has created panic among the residents and the parents of anganwadi-going kids. </p>