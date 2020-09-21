India Inc's business sentiment turns mildly positive

India Inc's business sentiment turns mildly positive

Annapurna Singh
Annapurna Singh, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 21 2020, 00:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 00:28 ist

India Inc’s business sentiment has turned positive during the July-September quarter, surging to 50.3 from its lowest reading of 41.0 in the previous quarter of April-June as the government gradually unlocked the economy and business activity resumed, according to industry chamber CII’s business outlook survey.

A score above 50 indicates positive confidence while one above 75 is strong positive confidence. The survey was conducted in August-September 2020 and saw the participation of over 150 firms. Half of them said the weakness in domestic demand is likely to be the topmost risk to confidence. 

But Covid-19 apart, the data shows confidence had begun to deteriorate since the beginning of the previous financial year itself. In January-March, 2019-20, the sentiments ran as high as 65.2. In the next four quarters, it remained below 60, before dropping to 41 in the June quarter for 2020-21.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India Inc
business
Indian economy
Coronavirus lockdown
economic slowdown

What's Brewing

'Secret chamber at suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist's home'

'Secret chamber at suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist's home'

Novak Djokovic advances into Italian Open final

Novak Djokovic advances into Italian Open final

No govt study on Covid-19 impact on mental health

No govt study on Covid-19 impact on mental health

World War II submarine is found in Southeast Asia

World War II submarine is found in Southeast Asia

 