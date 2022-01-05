India slaps Rs 653 cr tax evasion notice on Xiaomi

India slaps Rs 653 crore import duty evasion notice on Xiaomi

By not adding "royalty and licence fee" in the transaction value, Xiaomi India was evading customs duty, the ministry said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 05 2022, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 19:00 ist
The MI brand mobile phones manufactured by the contract manufacturers are sold exclusively to Xiaomi India, in terms of the contract agreement. Credit: AFP File Photo

Chinese phone maker Xiaomi's India unit has been slapped with a Rs 653 crore notice for alleged evasion of import duty, as per an official statement.

A show-cause notice has been slapped on Xiaomi India following recovery of documents during searches on its premises that indicated remittance of royalty and licence fee to US and Chinese firms under contractual obligations, the union finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Xiaomi did not immediately offer any comment.

Evidence gathered during investigations by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) indicated that neither Xiaomi India nor its contract manufacturers were including the amount of royalty paid by the firm in the assessable value of the goods imported by the company and its contract manufacturers, which is in violation of the customs law.  

By not adding "royalty and licence fee" in the transaction value, Xiaomi India was evading customs duty, being the beneficial owner of such imported mobile phones, the parts and components thereof, the ministry said.

Also read: Xiaomi must redefine its smartphone strategy to stay on course

"After completion of the investigation by the DRI, three show cause notices have been issued to M/s Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited for demand and recovery of duty amounting to Rs. 653 crore for the period April 1, 2017, to June 30, 2020, under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962," the finance ministry said.

During the investigations, it further emerged that the "royalty and licence fee" paid by Xiaomi India to Qualcomm USA and to Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software Co Ltd, China (related party of Xiaomi India) were not being added in the transaction value of the goods imported by the firm and its contract manufacturers.

Investigations further showed that Xiaomi India is engaged in the sale of MI brand mobile phones and these mobile phones are either imported by the company or assembled in India by importing components of mobile phones by contract manufacturers of Xiaomi India.  

The MI brand mobile phones manufactured by the contract manufacturers are sold exclusively to Xiaomi India, in terms of the contract agreement. 

The DRI officials had received intelligence input that M/s Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited (Xiaomi India) was evading customs duty by way of undervaluation, following which an investigation was initiated by DRI against the company and its contract manufacturers.  

During the investigation, searches were conducted by DRI at the premises of Xiaomi India, and the issue of remitting royalty and licence fee to Qualcomm USA and to Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software Co Ltd came to light.

Statements of key persons of Xiaomi India and its contract manufacturers were recorded, during which one of the directors of Xiaomi India confirmed the said payments, it said.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Xiaomi
business
Business News
India News
Import duty

What's Brewing

Dog finds help, leads cops to owner's car crash

Dog finds help, leads cops to owner's car crash

Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes

Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes

5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss

5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss

DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?

DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?

NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope

NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope

Island in the sun

Island in the sun

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

 