<p>New Delhi: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) will sign a contract with Brazilian government-run energy firm Petrobas next week for the purchase of 12 million barrels of crude oil worth $780 million from Brazil, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.</p><p>The term contract for the supply of Brazilian crude oil to India will be signed during India Energy Week to be held in Goa from January 27-30.</p>.India’s trade deficit widens to $25.04 billion in December.<p>Other major oil and gas related contracts are also likely to be signed during the four-day annual event.</p><p>The Indian oil refiners, including the state-run Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and BPCL, have been reshaping their crude sourcing strategies amid tighter sanctions by US President Donald Trump administration on Russian oil. The US has imposed a 25% punitive tariff on India for the purchase of Russian oil.</p><p>Speaking at a curtain raiser press conference on India Energy Week, Puri said oil prices are likely to remain stable despite global uncertainties.</p><p>“More and more energy is coming to the global market from the Western Hemisphere. By the Western Hemisphere, I mean Brazil, Guyana, Surinam, Canada… the US is producing 13 million barrels a day,” the minister said.</p><p>The minister refused to give any details on Russian supplies, but reiterated that the priorities of the oil refiners are to get supplies at cheaper prices.</p><p>“Whether it’s Brazil, where we are signing with Petrobras, or it’s Canada or other suppliers, I don’t foresee in the coming period any shortage of energy. You have to negotiate this. And you have to negotiate good prices,” Puri said.</p><p>The minister informed that significant deals related to shipbuilding would also be signed during the India Energy Week event next week. Two contracts are likely to be signed. The shipbuilding contract will involve Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd of Japan and South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries.</p><p>Assam-based Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), which is majority owned by Oil India Limited, is likely to sign a preliminary deal with France’s TotalEnergies to build a 200 kilo tons per year sustainable aviation fuel project at Paradip in Odisha. Additionally, Numaligarh Refinery and Oil India will also sign a preliminary deal with TotalEnergies to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) to meet the future requirements.</p><p>Puri said the focus of the India Energy Week, which will be the first major international energy event of 2026, would be on strengthening energy security, catalysing investment and advancing practical decarbonisation pathways.</p><p>This will be the fourth edition of the annual event. India Energy Week (IEW) 2026 is expected to be the largest edition so far, with over 75,000 delegates, more than 600 exhibitors, including 180 international exhibitors, over 500 global speakers and 120 plus conference sessions, as per data shared by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.</p>