India tribunal lifts ban on Zee's Goenka on holding key positions

An Indian tribunal on Monday lifted the ban on Zee Entertainment top boss Punit Goenka to hold board positions in any of the four Zee Group companies, paving the way for him to resume the proposed role in the planned merger between ZEE and the Indian unit of Japan's Sony Group.

Shares of Zee Entertainment rose as much as 3.7 per cent post the order.

India markets regulator, Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in August, had barred Goenka and Zee Group Chairman Subhash Chandra from holding positions in Zee company boards alleging they were actively involved in diverting company funds to the group's other listed entities and firms related to founding shareholders.