business

India tribunal lifts ban on Zee's Goenka on holding key positions

India markets regulator, Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in August, had barred Goenka and Zee Group Chairman Subhash Chandra from holding positions in Zee company boards alleging they were actively involved in diverting company funds to the group's other listed entities and firms related to founding shareholders.
Last Updated 30 October 2023, 06:42 IST

An Indian tribunal on Monday lifted the ban on Zee Entertainment top boss Punit Goenka to hold board positions in any of the four Zee Group companies, paving the way for him to resume the proposed role in the planned merger between ZEE and the Indian unit of Japan's Sony Group.

Shares of Zee Entertainment rose as much as 3.7 per cent post the order.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal's (SAT) verdict on Chandra was not announced by 1147 IST.

Zee Group had announced a merger of ZEE with Sony's Indian business in 2021, but the move was delayed due to an interim SEBI order which had restrained Goenka from directorships of any listed companies.

In August, India's company tribunal had approved the merger creating a $10 billion company.

While acknowledging the SAT order, Zee said in a statement that Goenka will cooperate with any further investigations by the regulator.

(Published 30 October 2023, 06:42 IST)
