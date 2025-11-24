<p>Bengaluru: When it comes to investments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Indian businesses are ahead of the global average. Indian organisations are investing $31 million in AI across IT, infrastructure, talent and consulting compared to the global average of $26.7 million.<br><br>SAP on Monday launched a new AI adoption study which revealed that organisational investments in AI are projected to increase by an average of 33% over the next two years, and investment is expected to drive ROI (return on investment) of 15% this year (an average of $5.7 mn), which is expected to double in two years to 31% ($15.3 mn).<br><br>Launched at SAP’s event, TechEd 2025, the report was unveiled in collaboration with Oxford Economics.<br><br>The study found that about 56% are satisfied with the current ROI on AI, and 58% expect AI initiatives to deliver positive ROI faster than other technology investments. Also, 78% are integrating AI into workforce planning through upskilling and reskilling to enable an AI-powered future.</p>.World AI Appreciation Day: Artificial Intelligence is quietly reshaping Indian industries.<p><br>Interestingly, a majority of businesses expect that by 2030, AI will be central to decision-making, customer offerings and business processes.<br><br>“AI is transforming how businesses operate, not just by automating tasks, but by enabling smarter, faster decisions across mission-critical processes,” said Philipp Herzig, Chief Technology Officer, SAP SE. “At SAP, we combine trusted business data with AI that reasons, acts, and learns — helping organisations tackle complex challenges in finance, HR, and supply chain with confidence. The real value of AI emerges when innovation meets execution, making intelligent systems a seamless part of how businesses run," he added.<br><br>There are also challenges to AI adoption in India as it remains fragmented. AI skills remain a barrier to scale, with 64% organisations citing incomplete and comprehensive AI training. Also, 67% of organisations remain concerned about shadow AI, with risks across inaccurate outputs (63%), data leakage (53%), security vulnerabilities (42%), and compliance violations (34%).</p>.Ford to invest $1 bn in artificial intelligence startup.<p><br>While 42% of businesses report adequate data readiness for AI, more than half remain unsure about sharing and integrating data internally (52%) or with external partners (51%).<br><br>"AI is central to how businesses create value. With over 600,000 professionals, India accounts for 16% of the global AI talent pool, making it a true AI powerhouse. This depth of digital talent is enabling enterprises to shift from pilots to performance, embedding AI into decisions, operations, and customer experiences,” said Sindhu Gangadharan, MD, SAP Labs India and Head, SAP Customer Innovation Services, SAP.</p>