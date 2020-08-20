Indian companies in top 10 H-1B applications list

According to data released by the US Office of Foreign Labor Certification, a total of 185,298 visa applications were received by the department during the third quarter (April-June). Qualcomm, Infosys and Cognizant submitted the highest number of visa applications during the first three quarters of the fiscal year 2020.

“This data includes all applications, whether for amendment of an H-1B where the company moves the employee from one location to another for a project, a change in employer, as well as new H-1B filings,” Managing partner at immigration.com, Rajiv S Khanna, told the Economic Times.

The top ten employers all data for applications certified in Q1, Q2, Q3 FY20 were Qualcomm Technologies, Infosys, Cognizant Technology Solutions, US Corp, Deloitte Consulting, Amazon.com Services, Oracle America, Tata Consultancy Services, Zensar Technologies, NVIDIA Corporation, and Google.

As per the filing, computer systems architects accounted for 40 per cent of the positions certified. Other top occupations include Architecture and Engineering, Business and Financial Operations, Management, Education, Training and Library. The US immigration agency also certified over 35,000 applications in which half of them were processed for Indian nationals.