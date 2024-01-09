Indian companies took on larger forex risk in 2023 counting on RBI support

For us, the drop (in forward hedging) has been bigger, more in the vicinity of 20 to 25 per cent," a senior FX salesperson at a private bank said.

"It's hardly a surprise that companies, especially larger ones, see value in making less use of forwards in the current environment."

A small part of the hedging via forwards has been replaced by options, said the salesperson, who declined to be named as their company policy does not allow media interactions.

India's total imports and exports between January and November 2023 declined 8 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively, from a year earlier. December data has not been released.

The RBI's regular intervention in the spot and forward markets shrunk the intraday swings and overnight risks on the rupee last year, pushing volatility expectations to 15-year lows and making the rupee among the least volatile Asian currencies.

The currency moved in a narrow 3.5 per cent band through the year, including in a mere 1 per cent band in the December quarter.

India's central bank has "actively managed the currency movement throughout the year", Ashutosh Tikekar, head of global markets at BNP Paribas India, said.

"A stable FX environment and reduction in carry helped clients to under-hedge without worrying much about the profit and loss."

On the outlook for 2024 hedges, Tikekar said India's forex reserves pile provides "enough confidence to clients on RBI continuing with its (FX) policy in near future".

Carry is the return on holding a higher-yielding currency vis-a-vis a lower-yielding currency.

In the wake of the US interest rate hike cycle, the carry on the dollar/rupee pair dropped to a 15-year low in November.

Low carry deters exporters from hedging in the forward market. For importers, low carry is an incentive to hedge more, but not when the currency is very stable, bankers said.