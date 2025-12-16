<p>New Delhi: Indian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/investors">investors </a>are increasingly broadening their exposure beyond single-stock investments to include US equities, index and thematic ETFs, private market opportunities, and global funds, a report said.</p>.<p>This reflects a more structured approach to portfolio construction and a growing comfort with global market participation, a report titled 'How India Invests Globally 2025' by Vested Finance.</p>.<p>According to the report, broadening access to research, digital tools, and education has played a critical role in shaping this shift, especially in cities beyond metros.</p>.<p>Besides, the depreciation in the rupee makes global investment more relevant, it said, adding that the persistent depreciation changes long-term outcomes in a way that headline numbers often fail to capture.</p>.Corporate India reports 2nd strongest hiring outlook globally for January-March, 2026: Survey.<p>Outbound investment in overseas equity and debt witnessed a four-fold increase from $422 million in FY19 to about $1.7 billion in FY25, the report said.</p>.<p>During the first half of the current financial year, outbound investment in overseas equity and debt stood at $1.01 billion.</p>.<p>"What we are seeing in the data is not just higher participation, but greater intent -- investors are thinking in terms of asset allocation, diversification, and long-term global exposure rather than one-off bets," Vested Finance CEO Viram Shah said.</p>.<p>Vested's platform integrates data, model portfolios, educational content, and analytical insights aimed at helping investors understand global opportunities within a broader portfolio context, it said.</p>.<p>The report also highlighted a growing trend among global Indians who are using international investing platforms not only to access overseas markets, but also to invest back into India -- creating a two-way global capital perspective.</p>