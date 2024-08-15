Indian investors value sustainability but struggle to access trustworthy data: Deloitte

"Organisations must strengthen sustainable governance capabilities, invest in high-quality measurement and reporting systems, and seek third-party assurance for their disclosures. By prioritising transparency and engagement, companies can align with investor expectations and contribute to social and environmental outcomes, fostering a sustainable future for all."

Highlighting the growing trend of sustainable investing, the report states that about 78 per cent of Indian institutional investors invest up to 30 per cent of their funds to finance organisations that aim to achieve specific and measurable ESG objectives. About 1 per cent invest more than 60 per cent of their funds in organisations that meet definitive ESG objectives.