Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

'Indian IT firms to gain from greater opportunities in Europe': Nasscom

"Indian IT firms stand to gain from greater opportunities in Europe, including easier cross-border provision of services and potentially improved mobility for professionals," Nasscom said.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 16:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 16:00 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsEuropeNASSCOMFTAIT firm

Follow us on :

Follow Us