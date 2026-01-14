<p>New Delhi: India’s exports of auto components grew by 9.3 per cent to $12.1 billion in the first half of the current financial year despite global headwinds, the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) said on Wednesday.</p><p>In the first six months of the current financial year, India imported auto components worth $12.3 billion, which is 12.5 per cent higher when compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.</p><p>The sharper increase in imports turned India’s auto component trade into negative. The first six months of the current fiscal India recorded a trade deficit of $180 million in the auto component sector against a surplus of $150 million recorded in H1 of FY25.</p><p>“It is important to note that this export growth was achieved despite significant global headwinds, including supply-chain disruptions, raw material cost pressures, and weakening aggregate demand in key markets,” ACMA said.</p><p>The United States and Germany remained among the top export destinations, while China, Japan and Germany continued to be the leading sources of imports.</p><p>Vinnie Mehta, Director General, ACMA, said the negative impact of the high US tariff would be felt more in the second half of the fiscal.</p><p>“The impact of Trump tariffs would be felt more in the second half than in the first half because they kicked in the month of September," Mehta told reporters.</p><p>“While domestic demand remains broadly stable, the operating environment continues to be shaped by geopolitical uncertainties, supply-chain disruptions and cost pressures,” said Sriram Viji, President-Designate, ACMA.</p><p>The Indian auto component industry grew by 6.8 per cent to Rs 3.56 lakh crore ($41.2 billion) in H1 FY26 compared to the same period last year, supported by stable domestic demand and resilient aftermarket.</p><p>“While demand conditions in the first half were driven largely by underlying domestic fundamentals, the second half of the fiscal is expected to benefit from improving retail sentiment, supported by recent policy measures, seasonal demand and continued infrastructure-led activity,” said Vikrampati Singhania, President, ACMA and Managing Director, J K Fenner (India) Ltd elaborating on the mood of the industry and outlook for the near to mid-term future.</p>