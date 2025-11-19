Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India's biotech sector to reach $1.2 trillion by 2047, say experts

Experts highlighted how AI, advanced technologies are reshaping personalised medicine and therapeutics.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 20:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 20:09 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsBiotechnology

Follow us on :

Follow Us