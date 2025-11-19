<p>Bengaluru: Biocon Founder and Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Tuesday, speaking about the current scenario and future of biotech in the country, said, “Once in a generation, India has the opportunity to push the global frontiers in biotechnology, instead of following other nations.”</p><p>She was speaking at a session at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, with the healthcare sector emerging as one of the dominant themes, as experts highlighted how AI, advanced technologies are reshaping personalised medicine and therapeutics, and the growth of biotechnology in India. The experts also stressed that the biotechnology sector in India has grown from $86 billion in 2020, to $165 billion in 2025, and is estimated to reach $1.2 trillion by 2047.</p>.'No shortage of talent in space tech': former ISRO Chairman S Somanath.<p>The next question in biotechnology’s future is making it inclusive, sustainable and globally competitive, Kiran said, adding, “While building the India AI mission, our top priority should be making it Green AI and Ethical AI. We must build a sovereign AI stack.”</p><p>Highlighting the issues in the sector, Kiran said, “There are only 250 researchers for a million and biotech parks only employ people in thousands when they should be doing it in ten-thousands. Sovereign gene database, shared wet labs and large-scale manufactures are needed.”</p><p>Niti Ayog Distinguished Fellow Debjani Ghosh said there are four revolutions that will change the shape of the future of the tech revolution: the cognitive revolution, biology revolution, compute revolution and energy revolution.</p><p>Another experts panel moderated by CEO and Director of C-Camp Dr Taslimarif Saiyed spoke about attracting long-term investments to startups in the healthcare sector. The experts opined that the people aspiring for fundings should be flexible, persevering, and also know when to reroute their ideas for better opportunities.</p>