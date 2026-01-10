<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nasa">NASA</a> on Friday said the space agency and SpaceX are targeting to undock the agency’s SpaceX Crew-11 mission from the International Space Station no earlier than 5 pm ET (2200 GMT) on Wednesday, January 14, pending weather conditions.</p>.Your wait for these space events is about to pay off.<p>Earlier this week NASA said it was mulling an early return of the crew of the International Space Station over what it described as a "medical concern" with an astronaut.</p>