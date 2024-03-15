India's exports rise 11.9% to $41.4 bn in February, highest in 11 months

Gold imports rose 133.82 per cent to $6.15 billion during February from $2.63 billion in the year-ago period, according to the commerce ministry data. During April-February, the gold imports stood at $44 billion, an increase of 38.76 per cent over the compared period during the last financial year.

Talking to reporters, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that despite several difficulties, like the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and recession in certain countries, the February exports surpassed all expectations.

"If you look at the 11 months period of the financial year this is the highest export growth which we have achieved, both merchandise as well as overall. This is very heartening," he said.

The second heartening aspect, he added, is that India's overall exports are likely to be higher this financial year than last year's record exports.

"We will be crossing the record which we achieved last year and last to last year," the secretary said.

The main drivers of merchandise export growth in February include engineering goods, electronic goods, organic and inorganic chemicals, drugs and pharmaceuticals, and petroleum products.

Engineering Goods exports in February recorded an increase of 15.9 per cent at $9.94 billion over $8.58 billion in February 2023. Electronic goods shipments were up by 54.81 per cent at $3 billion over $1.94 billion in February 2023.