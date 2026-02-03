Menu
India to ramp up purchases of US oil, arms, aircraft; open some farm access

Trump said India agreed to buy more American goods with purchases rising to as much as $500 billion including energy, coal, technology, agricultural and other products.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 06:59 IST
Published 03 February 2026, 06:59 IST
