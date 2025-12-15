<p>New Delhi: India's exports jumped by 19.37 per cent to $38.13 billion in November, while imports dipped by 1.88 per cent to $62.66 billion, according to government data released on Monday.</p>.<p>Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that outbound shipments in November offset the losses in October this year.</p>.<p>He said that $38.13 billion in exports in November is the highest in the last ten years.</p>.US President Donald Trump’s warning on export tariffs on rice will not impact India, say exporters.<p>The trade deficit in November stood at $24.53 billion.</p>.<p>Cumulatively, exports during April-November were up 2.62 per cent to $292.07 billion, while imports during the eight months rose by 5.59 per cent to $515.21 billion. </p>