Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Govt set to bring in Bill replacing MGNREGA with new law guaranteeing 125 days of wage employment

The proposed bill aims at establishing a 'rural development framework aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047'
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 10:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 10:06 IST
India NewsIndiaShivraj Singh ChouhanLawMGNREGARural Employement Guarantee Scheme

Follow us on :

Follow Us