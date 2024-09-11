India's global centre market to grow to $105 billion by 2030, says Nasscom-Zinnov report

Bengaluru: The market size of India's global capability centres (GCCs) is likely to grow to $99 billion-$105 billion by 2030 from $64.6 billion in fiscal 2024, according to a report by IT industry body Nasscom and consulting firm Zinnov released on Wednesday.

India's GCCs have evolved from low-cost outsourcing hubs to local offices of global companies supporting their parent organisations in multiple functions, including daily operations, finance, research and development.

This has encouraged more multinational companies to set up local offices and boost hiring, a trend that is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years.

US energy firm Chevron and French pharma company Sanofi recently committed around $1.4 billion cumulatively to set up or expand their GCCs.

The report estimates the number of companies with GCCs in India to grow to around 2,100-2,200 by 2030, employing 2.5 million to 2.8 million people.