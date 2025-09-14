<p>New Delhi: India's reliance on US software, cloud services, and social media platforms poses a major economic and security vulnerability in times of geopolitical tensions, think tank GTRI said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Washington is in a position to cut off services or access to data, disrupting banking, governance, and defence systems, while controlling public discourse through foreign platforms, it said.</p>.<p>"India's economy and security are deeply reliant on US software, cloud, and social media platforms, creating a major vulnerability in times of geopolitical tension," the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said.</p>.<p>To address this, the government should launch a "Digital Swaraj Mission", with sovereign cloud, indigenous OS (operating system), homegrown cybersecurity, and data-driven AI leadership at its core," GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava said.</p>.India fails to secure exemption from UK carbon tax in trade agreement: GTRI.<p>He added that Europe is already building sovereign cloud and enforcing the Digital Markets Act.</p>.<p>China, too, has replaced foreign code in government, defence, and industrial systems with indigenous platforms.</p>.<p>Explaining the issue further, he said India's entire digital backbone could be crippled overnight if US tech giants pull the plug on Windows, Android, or cloud services.</p>.<p>Over 500 million Indian smartphones run on Google's Android, leaving the country's communications at the mercy of US decisions, Srivastava cautioned.</p>.<p>On the mission, he suggested that the plan can be rolled out in phases.</p>.<p>In the short term (1-2 years), India should mandate sovereign cloud hosting for critical data, launch a national OS programme, and pilot Linux transitions in key ministries, he said, adding that in the medium term (3-5 years), government systems should fully migrate to Indian software, and public-private cybersecurity consortia should be operational.</p>.<p>"By the long-term (5-7 years), India must achieve cloud parity, replace foreign OS in defence and critical sectors, and create globally competitive open-network platforms," he noted.</p>