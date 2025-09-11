Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India’s Semiconductor sector to double to $103 billion by 2030

Bengaluru and Hyderabad currently account for over 80% of India’s semiconductor GCC workforce.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 10:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 10:58 IST
Artificial Intelligencesemiconductorbusiness

Follow us on :

Follow Us