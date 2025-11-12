<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday said that India’s global exports of textiles, apparel and made-ups grew by 0.1 per cent during April–September 2025, compared to the corresponding period in 2024.</p><p>The textile and apparel sector, including handicrafts exports, demonstrated remarkable resilience in the first half of FY 2025-26 despite global headwinds and tariff-related challenges in major markets, a statement from the Ministry of Textiles said. </p>.Modi govt announces Rs 45,060 crore worth schemes to support exporters.<p>Some of the large export markets for India which clocked impressive growth rates were the UAE (14.5 per cent), the UK (1.5 per cent), Japan (19.0 per cent), Germany (2.9 per cent), Spain (9.0 per cent) and France (9.2 per cent).</p><p>On the other hand, some of the other markets that recorded higher growth rates were Egypt (27 per cent), Saudi Arabia (12.5 per cent), Hong Kong (69 per cent), etc.</p><p>The markets contributed $8,489.08 million during April–September 2025, compared to $7,718.55 million in the previous year — reflecting a 10 per cent growth and an absolute increase of $770.3 million. The key sectors driving this growth included ready-made garments (RMG) of all textiles (3.42 per cent growth) and Jute (5.56 per cent growth).</p><p>The ministry said that this performance highlights the sector’s adaptability and competitiveness in the face of global uncertainties. India’s continued expansion into non-traditional markets reinforces the government’s policy focus on export diversification, value addition, and global market integration under the 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, the statement added. </p>