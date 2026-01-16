<p>Chamarajanagar: The police have arrested a man on charges of poisoning a leopard that was found dead at Homma village, in Chamarajanagar taluk, on Wednesday. </p>.<p>Doreswamy of Homma village is arrested. He has been remanded in judicial custody. </p>.Wild elephant enters Karnataka's Gundlupet town; damages motorbike.<p>It may be recalled that a six-year-old leopard’s carcass was found in a decomposed state at Homma village on Wednesday. As a carcass of a calf was found at a little distance from the leopard, the Forest department, upon suspicion, sent the viscera of the leopard and the calf to the laboratory for testing.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As soon as poisoning was found to be the cause of death, the Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Tiger Reserve officials initiated a probe and arrested Doreswamy on Thursday. It is said that he had laced poison to the calf that had been killed by the leopard. More details are awaited.</p>