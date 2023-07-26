Indigo says working with P&W after engine recall announcement

India's largest airline IndiGo, on Wednesday, said that it is working with engine-maker Pratt & Whitney to assess the impact on the company's fleet after the latter’s latest inspection of its engines.

“We are in receipt of the information from the OEM Pratt and Whitney (P&W) regarding the outcome of the latest inspection of their engine. We are working closely with P&W to assess and minimise any potential impact to our fleet," an IndiGo spokesperson said.

US engine maker P&W has decided to recall 1,200 engines that are mostly used in Airbus aircraft. The announcement was made by P&W's parent company RTX Corp during their latest earnings conference call on July 25.

RTX said that the P&W has found a rare condition in the powdered metal used to manufacture certain engine parts that may reduce the life of those parts. The engines PW1100 will be recalled in a phased manner with 200 engines to be ‘removed and inspected’ in mid-September and the rest 1,000 in the next 9-12 months.

Budget carrier IndiGo is the largest customer of the A320 planes powered by P&W engines. This news comes a month after IndiGo placed a record order for 500 narrowbody jets from Airbus, taking its total pipeline from the European planemaker to 1,000.

This is not the first time that P&W is facing issues with engines used in the A320neo planes. It is the same engine that has led to the grounding of several planes of IndiGo and GoFirst due to issues related to mid-air engine shutdown.