Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Plea over ex-Manipur CM 'role' in violence: Forensic exercise on audio clips 'misdirected', says SC

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sharma said it hadn't asked about authenticity of audio clips but directed testing of the voice samples.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 11:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 11:37 IST
India NewsManipurSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us