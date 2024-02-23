Infosys CEO Salil Parekh joins USISPF Board

Washington: Salil Parekh, CEO and managing director at Infosys, has joined US India Strategic and Partnership Forum as its board of directors.

An industry veteran with nearly three decades in the IT services industry, executing business turnarounds and managing successful acquisitions, Parekh in his capacity as Infosys CEO sets the strategic direction of one of India’s most notable IT giants, while nurturing a strong leadership team to drive its execution.

“Salil’s recent addition to the USISPF Board accentuates the success story of Indian IT giants in the US For years. Infosys has been a household name in India, and IT services are one of India’s biggest exports to the United States,” said USISPF president and CEO Mukesh Aghi.

“In an era of digital economy and digital trade, Infosys’ success in the US is a testimony to the growing synergy in tech ties and how India’s robust tech talent plays an integral part in strengthening and growing the tech sector in the United States,” Aghi said.