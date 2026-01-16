<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> Supreme Court is expected to issue its next rulings on January 20 as several major cases remain pending including the legality of President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>'s sweeping global tariffs.</p>.'President is serious': Donald Trump plans to visit Greenland in March, says envoy.<p>The court indicated on its website on Friday that it may release decisions in argued cases next Tuesday when the justices take the bench during a scheduled sitting. The court does not announce in advance what cases will be decided.</p>