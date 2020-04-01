Narayana Murthy family commits Rs 10cr to Akshaya Patra

Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and his family commit Rs 10 crore to Akshaya Patra towards COVID-19 relief

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 01 2020, 09:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 09:27 ist
Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys Limited, Trustee, Infosys Science Foundation

Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and his family on Tuesday committed to offering Rs 10 crore to Akshaya Patra Foundation from their personal funds towards the COVID-19 relief work to distribute essential grocery boxes to the migrant labourers and daily wage earners.

In a press release, the Akshaya Patra Foundation said it has been serving cooked food and distributing essential groceries boxes for the migrant labourers and daily-wage earners who have lost their livelihood and in great despair in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent national lockdown.

"With their donation (Murthys), Akshaya Patra Foundation plans to distribute 1.33 lakh essential grocery boxes, which will serve 55,86,000 meals," the Foundation said.

A typical grocery box will contain five kg of Sona Mossuri rice, one kg Tur dal, half-a-litre of refined oil, Sambar and Rasam powder besides vegetables of long shelf life like potatoes.

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Infosys
N R Narayana Murthy
Akshaya Patra Foundation
