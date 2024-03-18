Infosys founder Narayana Murthy gifts shares worth Rs 240 cr to 4-month-old grandson

In November last year, Narayana Murthy and author-philanthropist Sudha Murty became grandparents for the third time. The baby was named Ekagrah, which means unwavering focus and concentration in Sanskrit, after the Murty family was reportedly inspired by Arjuna's unwavering concentration in the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty also have two granddaughters -- Krishna and Anoushkaa Sunak, the daughters of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty.

Ekagrah’s father, Rohan Murty, is the founder of the US-based software development firm Soroco, which helps convert data into meaningful information that helps organizations address broken work patterns across teams. He has also founded the Murty Classical Library of India, which is a continuation of the Clay Sanskrit Library Project headed by American Sanskrit scholar Sheldon Pollock.

On March 14 this year, Sudha Murty took oath as Rajya Sabha MP in the presence of her husband N R Narayana Murthy. Murty took the oath in Kannada.

Murty, who was the first woman engineer to have worked with TELCO, is famously known to have provided the seed capital of Rs 10,000 from her emergency funds to her husband to start Infosys.