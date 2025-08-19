Today's Horoscope – August 19, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 18 August 2025, 18:30 IST
Aries
Try to curb impulsiveness today. Your generosity is admirable, but be prudent. Allowing things to flow outside expectations may bring fresh perspectives.
Colour: Lavender | Number: 6
Taurus
Luck comes through a partner or spouse. Career prospects are strong with financial gains ahead. Old contacts may return, bringing healing and closure.
Colour: Lime-Yellow | Number: 8
Gemini
Avoid pushing your luck in personal or professional matters. Irritability could spark conflict—watch your temper and keep calm.
Colour: Emerald | Number: 3
Cancer
Your expressive nature gives you an edge today. Sports and social events highlight your talents. Home life stabilises with positive changes.
Colour: Sea-Green | Number: 1
Leo
Contracts signed this week could strengthen your future. Scrutinise new job offers carefully. Old business contacts may cause complications.
Colour: Coffee | Number: 4
Virgo
Social opportunities bring fun and new connections. Cancelled travel may reveal better prospects. Be cautious with money and plan ahead.
Colour: Orange | Number: 2
Libra
A fresh perspective can resolve financial problems. Bold actions today could impact domestic life and partnerships significantly.
Colour: Jade | Number: 5
Scorpio
Family tensions may arise. Workplace limitations frustrate, but new social opportunities expand horizons. Plan a special evening for two.
Colour: Turquoise | Number: 9
Sagittarius
Physical activity boosts energy. A business or overseas deal may succeed. Staying busy helps ease personal pressures.
Colour: Indigo | Number: 7
Capricorn
Relationships take centre stage. Avoid last-minute stress by tying up loose ends. A better work routine will benefit you.
Colour: Pink | Number: 5
Aquarius
Confidence grows as positive events unfold. Social gatherings and networking bring valuable connections.
Colour: Peach | Number: 2
Pisces
New career opportunities open doors to pleasure and growth. Travel may lead to exciting discoveries in love and life.
Colour: White | Number: 6
Amara Ramdev