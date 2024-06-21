Infrastructure status to hospitality sector must be top priority, says HRAWI

Mumbai: Granting infrastructure status to the hospitality sector should be a top priority, according to the Hotel And Restaurant Association-Western India (HRAWI), the apex body of the hospitality sector.

“Infrastructure Status is crucial for achieving the ambitious target of welcoming 100 million international tourists by 2047 and contributing to a $3 trillion hospitality tourism economy. Also, the industry needs to have uniform GST rates for all restaurants, whether inside hotels or standalone,” HRAWI President Pradeep Shetty said welcoming the new Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The status would facilitate access to long-term loans at competitive interest rates, accelerating growth and development within the industry, he said.

HRAWI has also urged the Tourism Minister to revisit the existing GST structure for F&B served in restaurants within hotels.