International Road Federation wants no GST on helmets to make it more affordable

New Delhi: International Road Federation (IRF) on Wednesday urged the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council and the Ministry of Finance to reduce tax on helmets from 18 per cent to nil, to encourage the use of the safety gear.

IRF in a statement said two-wheeler riders are most vulnerable during road accident fatalities and lowering GST rates on helmets will help in making helmets more affordable for the masses amid increasing road accident fatalities.

Citing a Bosch Report, IRF said India accounts for about 12 per cent of road accident deaths worldwide and the economic loss is about $15.71-38.81 billion to the Indian Economy.

"The two-wheeler riders, being most vulnerable, constitute almost 31.4 per cent of road accidental deaths primarily due to head injuries. One of the most effective measures to reduce the two-wheeler accident injuries and fatalities is the use of standard helmets," said IRF president emeritus K K Kapila.