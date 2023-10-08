Israel-Palestine Conflict: Indian exporters may face higher risk premiums, shipping costs

GTRI co-founder Ajay Srivastava said trade may be seriously impacted if operations at the three largest ports of Israel- Haifa, Ashdod and Eilat are disrupted. These ports handle shipments of agricultural products, chemicals, electronics, machinery, and vehicles. India's merchandise trade with Israel happens mostly through Eilat port, located on the Red Sea. 'Fortunately, so far there is no report of port disruption. India-Israel bilateral services trade is estimated to be around USD 1.3 billion. It may have no impact unless war escalates to involve bigger parts of Israel. The real impact would depend on the duration and intensity of the war,' Srivastava said.