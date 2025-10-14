IT association protest against TCS layoffs; demands to halt illegal retrenchments

<p>Bengaluru: With a demand to halt the retrenchment of employees at IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and to create a grievance redressal mechanism for coerced resignations, the IT & ITES Democratic Employees Association (IIDEA) held a protest in front of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tcs">TCS</a>'s Whitefield campus in Bengaluru on Monday.</p><p>The IIDEA protested against TCS’s mass layoffs of around 20,000 employees, which mainly target mid- and senior-level professionals. The protest was also held against a new deployment policy of the company that forces employees to maintain 225 billable days a year.</p>.'Illegal onslaught on IT employees': Unions accuse TCS of violating Industrial Disputes Act over layoffs.<p>Under its new deployment policy, which was implemented in June this year, employees of TCS need to have at least 225 days of billing every year. </p><p>"We also condemn TCS and other IT companies' exploitative work culture, which disregards work-life balance and increases job insecurity," said Avani Chokshi, convening body member of the IIDEA.</p> <p>The association also raised concerns about the company's recruitment practices. </p><p>More than 500 professionals, who had received offer letters with joining dates in July 2025, are still waiting without clarity. </p><p>"Many of them left previous jobs for TCS and now face financial and professional uncertainty. Though TCS claims these layoffs are part of a reskilling and redeployment strategy, in reality, these layoffs are not out of necessity, but to make the Balance Sheet of TCS more attractive and marketable amongst the investors. Instead of firing workers, TCS should reskill employees," the association said.</p><p>Its other demands include reiterating the applicability of labour laws to IT/ITeS establishments and initiating suo motu action against the violation of labour laws.</p><p>Chokshi added that many affected employees are in touch with them but are not raising their voices due to the fear created by the management. </p>