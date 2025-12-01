<p>Following Prime Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pm%20modi"> Narendra Mod</a>i's accusation of opposition indulging in "drama" ahead of the winter session of the Parliament, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=congress">Congress</a> hit back at the prime minister, calling him the "biggest dramabaaz". </p>. <p>In a statement on X, Congress chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mallikarjun%20kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> said that instead of addressing the real issue of people, Modi once again made his "dramebazi delivery".</p>.Opposition using Parliament to vent out frustration: PM Modi.<p>He said that the government has been trampling parliamentary decorum and system for the last 11 years, adding that the long list of such instances is well-known.</p><p>"The BJP should now end this drama of distraction and engage in debate in Parliament on the real issues facing the people," Kharge said in the post.</p>.<p>Earlier, Modi had said Parliament is not a place for drama, it is a place for delivery instead.</p><p>Kharge added that the common man is struggling with unemployment, inflation, economic inequality, and the looting of the country's precious resources, while "those in power are playing the game of dramabazi in the arrogance of authority".</p><p>On the first day of the Winter Session, the Lok Sabha was adjourned twice in an hour following opposition ruckus. </p><p>In the last Monsoon Session alone, at least 12 Bills were passed in haste, some in less than 15 minutes and some without any discussion at all.</p><p>"The entire country has previously witnessed how you bulldozed anti-farmer black laws, GST, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and such bills through Parliament in a frantic rush," Kharge said.</p><p>Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh also "took to X, terming his statements as hypocritic. "The biggest dramabaaz of them all is talking of drama," Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.</p><p>He said if the Parliament doesn't function smoothly, the fault is entirely that of the prime minister and his stubborn refusal to allow the Opposition to raise issues of urgent public importance.</p><p>"He wants to always have his way without giving the Opposition an opportunity to at least have its say," Ramesh said.</p>