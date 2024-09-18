IT department hikes threshold for filing appeals in courts, tribunal by tax officers

New Delhi: The income tax department has hiked the minimum threshold for filing appeals by the department in tribunal, high courts and the Supreme Court.

As per a circular by the CBDT, tax authorities can file appeals before the ITAT, high courts and Supreme Court, if the disputed tax demand exceeds Rs 60 lakh, Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore, respectively.

In 2019, the government had set the threshold for filing appeals at Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) at Rs 50 crore, high courts (Rs 1 crore) and Supreme Court (Rs 2 crore).