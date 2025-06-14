Japan’s Toyo and Modec set up GCC in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Japan’s Toyo Engineering Corporation and shipbuilding company Modec Inc on Friday announced the official opening of their global capability centre (GCC) Toyo Modec OFS India in Bengaluru. OFS India is a joint venture of Toyo India and Offshore Frontier Solutions Pte. Ltd. (OFS), a Modec Group company.</p>.<p>“Our journey to this day has been marked by a shared vision of innovation, excellence, and a commitment to creating value for our customers and stakeholders,” said Eiji Hosoi, President & CEO, Toyo Japan.</p>.<p>The company said that it will create numerous high-value job opportunities in engineering, procurement and comprehensive support for floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) projects. OFS India currently employs nearly 200 professionals, with plans to expand its local workforce to 750 in the next three years.</p>