Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Japan’s Toyo and Modec set up GCC in Bengaluru

'Our journey to this day has been marked by a shared vision of innovation, excellence, and a commitment to creating value for our customers and stakeholders,' said Eiji Hosoi, President & CEO, Toyo Japan.
DHNS
Last Updated : 14 June 2025, 00:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 June 2025, 00:05 IST
Business NewsBengaluruJapan

Follow us on :

Follow Us