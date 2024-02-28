Japanese pharma giant Takeda & Hyderabad's Biological E join hands to make dengue vaccine

Japanese pharmaceutical company, Takeda, on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad based leading vaccines and biologics company in India, to manufacture Takeda's dengue vaccine, TAK-003. The partnership was announced on Tuesday at the Bo Asia conference.
The partnership will substantially enhance manufacturing capabilities to ensure a sustainable global supply of the vaccine. Biological E will scale up its production capacity to potentially reach 50 million doses annually, accelerating Takeda's efforts to manufacture 100 million doses annually within the decade.
“Takeda's long-term goal for our dengue program has been to make TAK-003 broadly available to those at risk who may benefit from immunization. Within the last year, we successfully launched in private markets, and now we are launching in some public programs, and working with partners to support a broader public health impact," said Takeda's Global Vaccine Business Unit, MD and President Gary Dubin.
"We are proud to announce a strategic manufacturing partnership with Biological E. Limited, which has deep expertise in vaccine manufacturing and longstanding support of public health programs around the world. Together, we will help combat dengue on a global scale by significantly increasing manufacturing capacity for multi-dose vials of TAK-003 to drive sustainable access to the vaccine in more endemic countries,” he added.
As the fastest-spreading mosquito-borne viral disease, about half of the world's population is now at risk of dengue. In India and Southeast Asia, 1.3 billion people live in dengue-endemic areas, with Thailand, India, and Indonesia among some of the most highly endemic countries.
“This strategic partnership reaffirms our commitment to supplying vaccines to protect the health of people around the world and our efforts to strengthen partnerships in Asia. With vaccine approvals in Thailand, Indonesia, and recently in Malaysia, we are excited for a future where integrated protection against dengue can potentially improve the lives of countless people in India, Southeast Asia and beyond", said Takeda's Head of India and Southeast Asia Multi-country Organisation, Dion Warren.
(Published 28 February 2024, 06:25 IST)