Japanese pharma giant Takeda & Hyderabad's Biological E join hands to make dengue vaccine

Japanese pharmaceutical company, Takeda, on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad based leading vaccines and biologics company in India, to manufacture Takeda's dengue vaccine, TAK-003. The partnership was announced on Tuesday at the Bo Asia conference.

The partnership will substantially enhance manufacturing capabilities to ensure a sustainable global supply of the vaccine. Biological E will scale up its production capacity to potentially reach 50 million doses annually, accelerating Takeda's efforts to manufacture 100 million doses annually within the decade.

“Takeda's long-term goal for our dengue program has been to make TAK-003 broadly available to those at risk who may benefit from immunization. Within the last year, we successfully launched in private markets, and now we are launching in some public programs, and working with partners to support a broader public health impact," said Takeda's Global Vaccine Business Unit, MD and President Gary Dubin.